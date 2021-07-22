Bally's Interactive inks five-year U.S. sports betting deal with Sportsradar
Jul. 22, 2021 9:16 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) announces a five-year deal with Sportradar through its Bally's Interactive division.
- Sportradar is described as a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services.
- Under the terms of the deal, Sportradar will provide Bally's Interactive with access to its complete pre-match betting services, live betting services, and content solutions portfolio.
- That data is expected to help Bally's Interactive as it looks to expand to become a leader in the North American sports betting markets.
