Blackstone's Jon Gray: 'Exceptional' results are sustainable as the company adds insurance and retail clients
Jul. 22, 2021 9:35 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Brian Stewart
- Jonathan D. Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), said Thursday that the "exceptional" results from its latest quarter are sustainable, as it has acquired the scale necessary to open up new opportunities, especially from insurance and retail clients.
- In an interview with CNBC, Gray said that the company's business has grown substantially over the past decade, thanks largely to the low-interest rate environment.
- He explained that this growth now gives the firm additional options to expand earnings in the future.
- "We think of ourselves a bit like a ship that was operating in a narrow channel before and now moving into much more open waters," he said.
- Earlier Thursday, Blackstone reported better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by gains in its private equity and real estate businesses.
- Commenting on the general economy, Gray predicted that economic momentum in the U.S. will remain "quite strong," though there are risks related with the Delta variant.
- On inflation, Gray forecast "higher inflation than people expect." He believes inflation will eventually moderate, but remain above pre-pandemic levels.
- BX has been rising steadily since late 2020. This continued on Wednesday ahead of the company's report, with shares advancing 1.9% to $105.79.
- During the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $106.14, extending a succession of fresh peaks established over the previous couple weeks.
