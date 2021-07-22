Blackstone's Jon Gray: 'Exceptional' results are sustainable as the company adds insurance and retail clients

Close-up of hands holding tablet with business inscription
ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jonathan D. Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), said Thursday that the "exceptional" results from its latest quarter are sustainable, as it has acquired the scale necessary to open up new opportunities, especially from insurance and retail clients.
  • In an interview with CNBC, Gray said that the company's business has grown substantially over the past decade, thanks largely to the low-interest rate environment.
  • He explained that this growth now gives the firm additional options to expand earnings in the future.
  • "We think of ourselves a bit like a ship that was operating in a narrow channel before and now moving into much more open waters," he said.
  • Earlier Thursday, Blackstone reported better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by gains in its private equity and real estate businesses.
  • Commenting on the general economy, Gray predicted that economic momentum in the U.S. will remain "quite strong," though there are risks related with the Delta variant.
  • On inflation, Gray forecast "higher inflation than people expect." He believes inflation will eventually moderate, but remain above pre-pandemic levels.
  • BX has been rising steadily since late 2020. This continued on Wednesday ahead of the company's report, with shares advancing 1.9% to $105.79.
  • During the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $106.14, extending a succession of fresh peaks established over the previous couple weeks.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.