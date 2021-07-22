SL Green sells minority stake in New York's News Building for $790M

  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) sells a 49% stake in the building that at once housed the New York Daily News for a total price of $790.1M in a transaction that generates net cash proceeds of $136.1M.
  • SLG, Manhattan's largest office landlord, sold the minority stake in 220 East 42nd Street to a real estate fund managed by Meritz Alternative Investment Management and is keeping a 51% interest in the property.
  • It will also continue to oversee the management and leasing of the building. The building currently has an occupancy rate of 93% with a weighted average lease term of more than 15 years.
  • SLG' stock slips 0.8% in premarket trading.
  • "This transaction demonstrates the continued global demand for core New York City office properties, particularly those that are well leased on a long-term basis to credit tenants," said SL Green Senior Vice President Harrison Sitomer.
  • The REIT announced lower-than-expected earnings on Wednesday.
