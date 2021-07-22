Borqs stock rallies on joint venture with Chinese government for 5G park

5G Wifi Mobile Technology
Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) announces a joint venture with the Huzhou, China government to build out a 1.9M square foot, $110M 5G industrial park in the region.
  • The development will include a research and office complex, manufacturing facilities, convention center and hotels.
  • The JV is authorized to manage the development project and is expected to retain between 20% and 30% ownership of the facilities.
  • The developer bidding and selection process is expected to finish up during the third quarter.
  • BRQS stock is up 8.2% pre-market to $0.92.
  • Borqs received land use rights for the 5G Industrial Park in June.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.