Borqs stock rallies on joint venture with Chinese government for 5G park
Jul. 22, 2021 9:28 AM ETBorqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)BRQSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) announces a joint venture with the Huzhou, China government to build out a 1.9M square foot, $110M 5G industrial park in the region.
- The development will include a research and office complex, manufacturing facilities, convention center and hotels.
- The JV is authorized to manage the development project and is expected to retain between 20% and 30% ownership of the facilities.
- The developer bidding and selection process is expected to finish up during the third quarter.
- BRQS stock is up 8.2% pre-market to $0.92.
- Borqs received land use rights for the 5G Industrial Park in June.