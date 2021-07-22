Phreesia to tap SEEK model to automate screening tool
- Healthcare software company Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has partnered with the developers of the Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) model to automate delivery of its screening tool.
- Phreesia's patient intake platform to screen for negative social determinants of health (SDOH) and adverse childhood experiences ((ACEs)) will use an automated SEEK Parent Questionnaire-R (PQ-R).
- Pediatric primary care physicians can now use Phreesia's automated questionnaire to identify and address problems such as unhealthy substance use and parental depression. Parents can complete the questionnaire on their desktop or mobile device ahead of their children's visit as part of Phreesia's intake and clinical screening process.