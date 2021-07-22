Electric Last Mile Solutions files patent application for EV frontal impact-absorption design
Jul. 22, 2021 9:31 AM ETElectric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) has filed a provisional patent in the U.S. for the development of its EV crash protection system, which is designed to improve vehicle and occupant safety and battery stability in the event of a collision.
- ELMS expects to hold its next round of crash tests in August and intends to utilize the energy-absorbing front body vehicle assembly design in the Urban Delivery.
- "Our most recent crash test incorporating the design yielded positive results, and we believe that these indicate we are on the right track to produce the Urban Delivery later this year," says ELMS Vice President of Engineering, Praveen Cherian.
- Previously (July 20): Electric Last Mile Solutions lands bull rating from Wedbush on EV moat opportunity