FDA provides guidance for BioVaxys to begin IND preparation for CoviDTH trials
Jul. 22, 2021 9:37 AM ETBioVaxys Technology Corp. (BVAXF)BVAXFBy: SA News Team
- BioVaxys Technology (OTCQB:BVAXF) announces that the U.S. FDA has provided its official written response to the company's request for a Pre-IND Type B review of CoviDTH as a diagnostic for evaluating T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2.
- The FDA found the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, and other elements of the clinical development program proposed by BioVaxys to be acceptable and provided guidance and feedback supportive of the company's clinical development plans for CoviDTH.
- Based on this feedback, BioVaxys will begin preparation of an IND application to support a Phase I/II safety, dosing, and efficacy study.