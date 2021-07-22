22nd Century expands manufacturing and distribution capabilities ahead of new product launch
- 22nd Century Group (XXII -1.2%) secures new agreement with a prominent tobacco industry partner that specializes in exporting cigarettes to countries outside the US.
- Company will also leverage this new relationship and others through its contract manufacturing operations to establish additional distribution channels in preparation for the launch of its VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes.
- Alongside planned installation of new equipment to reduce waste at its manufacturing facility, the company recently completed an expansion of testing capabilities at the site that allows rapid analysis of its tabacco.
- “Last year, we were successful in optimizing our contract manufacturing operations. Our net sales and gross profit margin increased year-over-year and we demonstrated to the industry that we are well positioned as a tobacco manufacturer. We continue to invest in efforts to prepare for the FDA’s (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) authorization of our Modified Risk Tobacco Product application for our VLN® reduced nicotine content cigarette. With these new agreements and our expanding investments, we are opportunistically using this time to ramp up our operations ahead of authorization, as we prepare to make VLN® available globally.” says James A. Mish, CEO.
- The stock has jumped 327% over the last one year.
