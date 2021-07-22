Billabong partners with Wrangler for combining best of denim and swim
Jul. 22, 2021 9:45 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Billabong and Wrangler, a Kontoor Brands (KTB -0.8%), launched their first-ever collaboration – the Billabong x Wrangler Collection.
- The first installment launches today in anticipation of back-to-school season, with a second fall-inspired installment in September 2021.
- For bringing the collection to life, Billabong tapped into the spirit of the Wrangler-inspired Billabong origin story with some of the surf brand's most recognizable faces of today.
- The premium design collaboration with Wrangler comes through Billabong LAB, a platform that supports artists, musicians, designers and photographers.