ArcelorMittal's XCarb innovation fund makes $25M equity injection in Form Energy

  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has concluded its second investment in its recently launched XCarb innovation fund, which is the lead investor in Form Energy’s $200M Series D financing round.
  • The fund made a $25M equity injection in Form Energy. In addition to the investment, ArcelorMittal has entered into a joint development agreement with Form Energy. The companies will explore the potential for ArcelorMittal to supply iron to Form Energy as the iron input into their battery technology.
  • Founded in 2017, Form Energy is developing a low-cost energy storage technology to power a fully-renewable electric grid year-round. The company recently introduced a low-cost, scalable iron-air battery with multi-day reliability (100-hour duration hence overcomes the intermittent nature of renewable energy generation).
