FirstEnergy to pay $230M to settle federal bribery probe
Jul. 22, 2021 9:55 AM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)FEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- FirstEnergy (FE +4%) agrees to pay a $230M penalty to resolve a Department of Justice federal racketeering probe over an alleged bribery scheme involving an Ohio law to bail out nuclear reactors.
- The company also agrees to the government's filing of a single charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud under the three-year deferred prosecution agreement.
- FirstEnergy says it will record a $230M charge for Q2, which will not be recovered in rates or charged to customers.
- During 2017-20, FirstEnergy and FirstEnergy Solutions - now called Energy Harbor - allegedly donated $59M to a dark money group controlled by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and attempted to influence the former chairman of Ohio's Public Utilities Commission with a $4.3M payment.
- The scandal prompted FirstEnergy to fire CEO Charles Jones and two senior VPs after an internal review determined that the executives violated company policies.