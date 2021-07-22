FirstEnergy to pay $230M to settle federal bribery probe

  • FirstEnergy (FE +4%) agrees to pay a $230M penalty to resolve a Department of Justice federal racketeering probe over an alleged bribery scheme involving an Ohio law to bail out nuclear reactors.
  • The company also agrees to the government's filing of a single charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud under the three-year deferred prosecution agreement.
  • FirstEnergy says it will record a $230M charge for Q2, which will not be recovered in rates or charged to customers.
  • During 2017-20, FirstEnergy and FirstEnergy Solutions - now called Energy Harbor - allegedly donated $59M to a dark money group controlled by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and attempted to influence the former chairman of Ohio's Public Utilities Commission with a $4.3M payment.
  • The scandal prompted FirstEnergy to fire CEO Charles Jones and two senior VPs after an internal review determined that the executives violated company policies.
