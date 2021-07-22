China's Huazhu Group reports solid recovery in Q2 hotel operations

  • Huazhu Group (HTHT -0.5%) provides preliminary results for its hotel operations in the Q2 2021.
  • The company has achieved 100% recovery in June's revenue generated per available room ((RevPAR)); however, down from 106% in May due to COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong Province and traffic control in Beijing for the celebration of centenary of the Communist Party of China since late May.
  • Q2 RevPAR compared to 2019 levels: Leased and owned hotels, RMB252 (+0.1%); Manachised and franchised hotels, RMB203 (+4.4%); and Blended, RMB210 (+2.2%).
  • For Legacy-Huazhu business, the RevPAR recovered to 102% of 2019, slightly below the company's previous expectation.
  • Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries saw an initial recovery of hotel demand along with vaccination process in Germany. The recovery continued with occupancy rate reaching 35% in July.
  • "But the recovery is still uncertain given that the recent news shows there is possibly another upcoming wave of delta variant of COVID-19 resurgence in European countries," notes the company.
  • As of June 30, 2021, 17 Ni Hao Hotels were included in the operational hotel for Elan Hotels and 111 in the pipeline.
  • Previously (July 9): Huazhu Group's WOS enters license pact with Porsche Design to establish a joint hotel brand
