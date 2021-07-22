Southwest Air CEO: Profitable in June, 'good shot' at profitability in Q3

Jul. 22, 2021 10:20 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737
Nate Hovee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday that the company scored a profit in the month of June and predicted that it had "a good shot" at profitability in Q3.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Kelly granted that the travel industry was "still muddling" through the pandemic, but reported that the Delta variant has had "no effect" on demand so far.
  • Kelly's comments followed the release of quarterly results that included a wider-than-expected loss and better-than-projected revenue. The company also expressed hope that it would reach profitability for Q3 and Q4.
  • Kelly said bookings for Q3 look "really strong" and pointed to "great opportunities to grow" for 2022.
  • The Southwest CEO also acknowledged some risks to his upbeat forecast.
  • Kelly stressed that COVID still posed a threat. He also noted that the company faced some "cost penalties" as it ramps up quickly in the wake of the pandemic.
  • Following the earnings release, LUV dropped 3% in Thursday's intraday action. This followed a two-day rally in the general travel sector, as the industry shook off concerns about the Delta variant.
  • Broadly speaking, LUV has drifted lower since early June, reaching a multi-month low earlier this week.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.