Southwest Air CEO: Profitable in June, 'good shot' at profitability in Q3
Jul. 22, 2021 10:20 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday that the company scored a profit in the month of June and predicted that it had "a good shot" at profitability in Q3.
- Speaking to CNBC, Kelly granted that the travel industry was "still muddling" through the pandemic, but reported that the Delta variant has had "no effect" on demand so far.
- Kelly's comments followed the release of quarterly results that included a wider-than-expected loss and better-than-projected revenue. The company also expressed hope that it would reach profitability for Q3 and Q4.
- Kelly said bookings for Q3 look "really strong" and pointed to "great opportunities to grow" for 2022.
- The Southwest CEO also acknowledged some risks to his upbeat forecast.
- Kelly stressed that COVID still posed a threat. He also noted that the company faced some "cost penalties" as it ramps up quickly in the wake of the pandemic.
- Following the earnings release, LUV dropped 3% in Thursday's intraday action. This followed a two-day rally in the general travel sector, as the industry shook off concerns about the Delta variant.
- Broadly speaking, LUV has drifted lower since early June, reaching a multi-month low earlier this week.
