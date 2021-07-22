New Vislink product initial sales surpasses $6M
Jul. 22, 2021 10:22 AM ETVislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL)VISLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vislink (VISL -1.4%) announces that three new products released in 2021 have surpassed $6M in initial sales this year, exceeding company forecasts.
- The products, which include IP Link 3.0, Quantum Receiver and DVE 6100, were all launched in the first quarter of this year.
- “We are pleased to see our new product releases achieve notable success in terms of customer demand, market traction and contribution to revenue in such a short period of time. They have already exceeded our expectations. Our concept of IP-Everywhere, in which IP connectivity is a fundamental feature of our products now coming on line, recognizes the transformative potential of IP technology and services taking place in the broadcast community.” said Mickey Miller, CEO.
