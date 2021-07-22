New Vislink product initial sales surpasses $6M

  • Vislink (VISL -1.4%) announces that three new products released in 2021 have surpassed $6M in initial sales this year, exceeding company forecasts.
  • The products, which include IP Link 3.0, Quantum Receiver and DVE 6100, were all launched in the first quarter of this year.
  • “We are pleased to see our new product releases achieve notable success in terms of customer demand, market traction and contribution to revenue in such a short period of time. They have already exceeded our expectations. Our concept of IP-Everywhere, in which IP connectivity is a fundamental feature of our products now coming on line, recognizes the transformative potential of IP technology and services taking place in the broadcast community.” said Mickey Miller, CEO.
  SA Contributor insights on the stock here.
