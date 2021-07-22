Direxion launches a new Low Priced Stock ETF (LOPX) featuring AMC as its top holding

Jul. 22, 2021

Alena Zharava/iStock via Getty Images

  • Direxion has unveiled its latest exchange traded fund launch, the Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX), which provides exposure to companies trading between two and five dollars a share at the time of purchase.
  • LOPX is an ETF that seeks to track the Solactive Two Bucks Index. It also has an expense ratio of 0.50% and comes forward with 50 total holdings. The top holding in LOPX is the highly volatile and media favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) at 9.55%.
  • Managing Director, Head of Product at Direxion, David Mazza stated: "Investors and traders are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to stocks outside of traditional indexes."
  • Mazza continued with: "On average, low priced stocks have four times fewer analyst recommendations than mega caps, highlighting their lack of coverage by investment banks. LOPX provides a way for Main Street investors to take advantage of stocks neglected by Wall Street research, which may be ripe for potential outperformance."
  • One highlight that investors should note is that the Solactive Two Bucks Index, which was introduced back in May of 2017, has returned a net +77.75% since inception. During that same period, the S&P 500 (SP500) netted +81.66%.
  • For additional information on LOPX, see the complete fact sheet.
  • The debut of LOPX is not the only recent exchange traded fund launch as Amplify ETFs has partnered with ETF Action and launched the Thematic All-Stars ETF on Wednesday.
