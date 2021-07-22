Union Pacific posts record quarterly results

  • Union Pacific Corporation (UNP +2.2%) saw its shares rise after beating EPS and revenue targets.
  • The company's revenue increased due to greater volume and higher productivity. Operating ratio was 55.1%, an improvement over last year's ratio of 61.0% and consensus of 55.8%.
  • Supply chain disruptions and rail equipment incidents were down ~13% and gross ton miles per freight car were up 3% from last year's comparable quarter.
  • Fuel consumption rate for the company set a record, improving by 3%.
  • Revenues were down 2% compared to pre-pandemic, but operating income was up 15% due to lower operating expenses.
  • The company increased its guidance for FY 2021 revenue growth to 7% from 6% and now plans to buy back $7B in shares versus $6B previously.
  • Read about supply chain issues Union Pacific is facing here.
