Union Pacific posts record quarterly results
Jul. 22, 2021 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)
- Union Pacific Corporation (UNP +2.2%) saw its shares rise after beating EPS and revenue targets.
- The company's revenue increased due to greater volume and higher productivity. Operating ratio was 55.1%, an improvement over last year's ratio of 61.0% and consensus of 55.8%.
- Supply chain disruptions and rail equipment incidents were down ~13% and gross ton miles per freight car were up 3% from last year's comparable quarter.
- Fuel consumption rate for the company set a record, improving by 3%.
- Revenues were down 2% compared to pre-pandemic, but operating income was up 15% due to lower operating expenses.
- The company increased its guidance for FY 2021 revenue growth to 7% from 6% and now plans to buy back $7B in shares versus $6B previously.
