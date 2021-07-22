Wipro launches FieldX after-sales service lifecycle automation solution
Jul. 22, 2021 10:34 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT), NOWNOW, WITBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wipro (WIT +1.4%) has launched FieldX, a cloud-based digital service lifecycle automation solution for after-sales customer service operations aimed at manufacturing organizations.
- Built on the Now Platform from ServiceNow (NOW +1.5%), the end-to-end automation solution integrates Wipro's Internet of Things ((IoT)) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms. The solution digitizes and automates departmental and cross-enterprise workflows, enabling organizations to scale-up after-sales customer service operations and cut costs.
- FieldX offers omni-channel support and IoT-based monitoring, along with AR-based live assistance.
- Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, iDEAS – Apps & Data, Wipro said, "We look forward to working with ServiceNow to give other relevant industries the opportunity to leverage this comprehensive digital solution as they transform their own customer-service processes."