Biogen R&D chief pens letter to Alzheimer's community defending Aduhelm
Jul. 22, 2021 11:52 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Biogen (BIIB +0.1%) Head of Research and Development Alfred Sandrock has posted an open letter to the Alzheimer's community defending the controversial approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab).
- Sandrock wrote that the approval has "been the subject of extensive misinformation and misunderstanding." While scientists often disagree on interpretation of data, "there has been a turn outside the boundaries of legitimate scientific deliberation."
- In response to critics that have said prior antibody therapies that have targeted amyloid plaque in the brain have failed to demonstrate benefit, Sandrock said these therapies "were not specific for aggregated forms of amyloid beta, or targeted soluble monomeric amyloid beta, or were deficient in effector function."
- Sandrock also took issue with detractors who said that Aduhelm's results were obtained post-hoc. "The primary and secondary endpoints had been pre-specified in the phase 3 trial protocols, before the first patient was enrolled into the trials."
- He also addressed criticism that Biogen had a cozy relationship with FDA for Aduhelm's application. "It is important to recognize that collaboration between industry and regulatory agencies is common, appropriate and beneficial."