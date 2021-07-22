Shell to sell stakes in Malaysian oil and gas fields - Reuters
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.6%) has launched the sale of its stakes in oil and gas fields it does not operate off the coast of Malaysia, Reuters reports.
- Shell's portfolio contains 230M boe total remaining reserves and resources, and production is expected to reach 35K boe/day in 2022 and rising to 44K boe/day by 2023.
- The company said in March that it was considering selling its stakes in the Baram Delta EOR and the SK307 production-sharing contracts which are operated by state-run Petronas.
- Separately, Shell says it delivered first gas from its Barracuda Project in Trinidad and Tobago.
- Barracuda is expected to produce 25K boe/day on a near-term sustained basis with peak production of 40K boe/day.
- Shell said earlier this week that it will appeal the Dutch court ruling that ordered it to drastically accelerate its carbon emission reduction plans.