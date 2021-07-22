AMC Networks slips 4% as Deutsche Bank cuts to Sell, seeing limited upside

Jul. 22, 2021 11:10 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

"The Walking Dead" ATAS Panel
Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment

  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 4.3% lower following a downgrade to Sell at Deutsche Bank, which sees challenges both from a legacy and future-business standpoint.
  • "We see limited upside from a valuation perspective and believe the traditional cable networks business continues to face structural headwinds, while we are also cautious regarding the scale that the company's (direct-to-consumer) services can ultimately achieve," Connor Murphy writes in taking over coverage of the stock.
  • AMC Networks has seen some good demand for its over-the-top products, Murphy says, but "we do not see it achieving sufficient size and scale to offset the structural challenges in the rest of the traditional cable networks business."
  • And DTC subscribers may yet disappoint as people resume more normal daily habits and "discretionary time and dollars are reallocated during a period of high inflation in which more niche DTC services might be cut from consumer budgets."
  • That's not to mention the network's flagship show The Walking Dead starting a final season on Aug. 22.
  • Deutsche Bank is raising its price target to $48 from $32, which trims implied downside to 11%.
  • Wall Street analysts are Neutral on AMC Networks, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.