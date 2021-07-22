AMC Networks slips 4% as Deutsche Bank cuts to Sell, seeing limited upside
Jul. 22, 2021 11:10 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 4.3% lower following a downgrade to Sell at Deutsche Bank, which sees challenges both from a legacy and future-business standpoint.
- "We see limited upside from a valuation perspective and believe the traditional cable networks business continues to face structural headwinds, while we are also cautious regarding the scale that the company's (direct-to-consumer) services can ultimately achieve," Connor Murphy writes in taking over coverage of the stock.
- AMC Networks has seen some good demand for its over-the-top products, Murphy says, but "we do not see it achieving sufficient size and scale to offset the structural challenges in the rest of the traditional cable networks business."
- And DTC subscribers may yet disappoint as people resume more normal daily habits and "discretionary time and dollars are reallocated during a period of high inflation in which more niche DTC services might be cut from consumer budgets."
- That's not to mention the network's flagship show The Walking Dead starting a final season on Aug. 22.
- Deutsche Bank is raising its price target to $48 from $32, which trims implied downside to 11%.
- Wall Street analysts are Neutral on AMC Networks, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.