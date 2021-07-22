Old Republic Q2 earnings top estimates on premium and fee growth

Concept of insurance man protective and car family health insurance policy examining juststock/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Old Republic International (ORI -1.2%) are trading lower despite posting solid Q2 earnings including strong growth in the General and Title insurance businesses' profitability.
  • Old Republic's Q2 earnings per share, excluding investment gains/losses, of $0.73 increases from $0.42 in Q2 2020, beats average analyst estimate of $0.52.
  • Net investment income of $107.6M fell 1.0% from $108.7M a year ago.
  • Q2 total operating revenue of $2.13B jumps from $1.68B in the same period last year, beating consensus of $1.71B.
  • Net premiums and fees earned in Q2 increased to $1.98B from $1.54B in Q2 of last year.
  • General Insurance combined ratio, which measures an insurers' profitability, improves to 94.0% in Q2 from 98.4% in Q2 2020; driven by strong premium rate increases for most lines of coverage, and new business production.
  • Thanks to low interest rates and a robust real estate market, title insurance combined ratio also improves to 88.4% in Q2, compared with 92.1% in Q2 2020.
  • Earlier, Old Republic EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.