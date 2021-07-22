Regions Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2021 12:01 PM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)RFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+330.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Analysts expect Common equity Tier 1 ratio estimate 10.4% (range 9.9% to 10.6%), while net interest margin estimate 2.96% (range 2.85% to 3.09%). Net charge-offs estimate $94.4M.
- Earlier in the week, the company declared $0.17/share quarterly dividend, 13.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.15.
- The company's stock rose +1.68% on April 23, the day of its Q1 earnings release.