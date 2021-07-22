What awaits NextEra Energy Partners in Q2 2021 Earnings?

Jul. 22, 2021 12:39 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.19M (+32.5% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects Adjusted Ebitda at $372.2M (range $343.0 million to $386.0 million).
  • Over the last 1 year, NEP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -0.12% on April 21, the day of its Q1 earnings release.
  • In a bullish analysis, an SA contributor Brad Thomas, in mid-May, said that "the company is growing at about 17%, as expected, and has been valued at about 8x cash flow. If it grows as analysts expect through 2023 and returns to historical fair value, analysts expect 40% total returns. And it expects 14% CAGR returns vs. the S&P 500’s 0.7%."
  • The company's shares have gained more than 12% in value year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.