What awaits NextEra Energy Partners in Q2 2021 Earnings?
Jul. 22, 2021 12:39 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.19M (+32.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adjusted Ebitda at $372.2M (range $343.0 million to $386.0 million).
- Over the last 1 year, NEP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock declined -0.12% on April 21, the day of its Q1 earnings release.
- In a bullish analysis, an SA contributor Brad Thomas, in mid-May, said that "the company is growing at about 17%, as expected, and has been valued at about 8x cash flow. If it grows as analysts expect through 2023 and returns to historical fair value, analysts expect 40% total returns. And it expects 14% CAGR returns vs. the S&P 500’s 0.7%."
- The company's shares have gained more than 12% in value year to date.