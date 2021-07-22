What to expect from Schlumberger's Q2 results?
Jul. 22, 2021 1:41 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLBBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 vs $0.05 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.52B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects cash flow from operations of $963.9M, free cash flow estimate $537.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The oilfield services company expects 'exceptional growth cycle' ahead for oil and gas business. For FY21, the company expects revenues to top $22.5B (-4.6% Y/Y) vs. $22.63B consensus, adjusted EBITDA margins of 20.8-21.3% and free cash flow margins over 10%.
- In a bullish analysis, an SA contributor highlighted the company's refined focus on international operations. Schlumberger’s Q121 revenues derived 81% from international operations and 19% from North America.
- The company's stocks were up 1.82% on April 23, when it reported its Q1 results.