What to expect from Schlumberger's Q2 results?

Jul. 22, 2021 1:41 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLBBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 vs $0.05 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.52B (+3.0% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects cash flow from operations of $963.9M, free cash flow estimate $537.3M.
  • Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The oilfield services company expects 'exceptional growth cycle' ahead for oil and gas business. For FY21, the company expects revenues to top $22.5B (-4.6% Y/Y) vs. $22.63B consensus, adjusted EBITDA margins of 20.8-21.3% and free cash flow margins over 10%.
  • In a bullish analysis, an SA contributor highlighted the company's refined focus on international operations. Schlumberger’s Q121 revenues derived 81% from international operations and 19% from North America.
  • The company's stocks were up 1.82% on April 23, when it reported its Q1 results.
