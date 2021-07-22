Absci soars more than 30% in IPO debut valuing firm at almost $2B

Jul. 22, 2021 12:42 PM ETAbsci Corporation (ABSI)ABSI, DNABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept
Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Synthetic biology firm Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) jumped 31% in its first day of trading after pricing its IPO last night.
  • Absci priced its IPO of 12.5M shares of common stock last night at $16.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $200M. The company is now valued at about $1.9B.
  • Absci is a synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics. With its AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation Platform Absci enables the creation of novel biologics by unifying biologic drug discovery and cell line development into one simultaneous process.
  • Private investors in Absci have included Casdin Capital, Redmile Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and Merck Global Health Innovation Fund.
  • Recall in May SPAC Soaring Eagle stock gains on taking Biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks public in $17.5B deal.
  • See Absci CEO Sean McClain's video interview with Seeking Alpha from earlier today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.