Absci soars more than 30% in IPO debut valuing firm at almost $2B
Jul. 22, 2021 12:42 PM ETAbsci Corporation (ABSI)ABSI, DNABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Synthetic biology firm Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) jumped 31% in its first day of trading after pricing its IPO last night.
- Absci priced its IPO of 12.5M shares of common stock last night at $16.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $200M. The company is now valued at about $1.9B.
- Absci is a synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics. With its AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation Platform Absci enables the creation of novel biologics by unifying biologic drug discovery and cell line development into one simultaneous process.
- Private investors in Absci have included Casdin Capital, Redmile Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and Merck Global Health Innovation Fund.
- Recall in May SPAC Soaring Eagle stock gains on taking Biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks public in $17.5B deal.
- See Absci CEO Sean McClain's video interview with Seeking Alpha from earlier today.