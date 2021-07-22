Roper Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2021 12:57 PM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)ROPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Roper (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.66 (+24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- A quick look at earnings beat last quarter.
- A graphical note of how earnings have beaten consensus.
- SA Contributor words: 'Roper Technologies: Proven SaaS Wealth Compounder Has A Long Growth Runway'