Landstar System slides despite beating consensus on record trucking profits
Jul. 22, 2021 1:27 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is down 3.5% despite reporting record results and beat on both lines in its Q2 earnings report with strong guidance.
- Revenue of $1.57B (+90.6% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Segment-wise revenue: Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners and truck brokerage carriers, $1.44B (+92% Y/Y); truck loads hauled via van equipment, $970.9M (+101% Y/Y or 60% compared to 2Q19); and truck loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment, $444.3M (+80% Y/Y or +31% compared to 2Q19);
- Truckload volume increased over 12% sequentially from Q1 2021.
- Gross profit of $220.8M vs. $113.1M a year ago.
- Operating margin was record 55.4%.
- "Consumer demand for durable goods, building products, and e-commerce, which were strong in the first quarter of 2021, continued to drive record quarterly van revenue, while revenue generated via unsided/platform equipment benefitted from growth in the U.S. metals and machinery sectors," says CEO Jim Gattoni.
- Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 41% and ROI was 36%.
- Record net income of $92.3M; GAAP EPS of $2.40 beats by $0.06.
- On posting record results, the company declared the largest increase of 19% in its quarterly dividend to $0.25, payable Aug. 27.
- Buyback: The company purchased 150,000 shares worth $23.8M during the quarter. It is currently authorized to purchase up to 1,671,030 additional shares.
- Q3 2021 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.55 - $1.60B vs. consensus of $1.53B. GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.20 - $2.30 vs. consensus of $2.30.
- Forward looking statement: "Our outlook for the 2021 third quarter is for continued solid performance on the expectation that broad-based economic strength will support a strong freight environment for the near future. In addition, we will likely continue to be in a capacity-constrained environment, which should continue to support elevated revenue per truck load in the third quarter," says Gattoni.
