Landstar System slides despite beating consensus on record trucking profits

Jul. 22, 2021 1:27 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is down 3.5% despite reporting record results and beat on both lines in its Q2 earnings report with strong guidance.
  • Revenue of $1.57B (+90.6% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Segment-wise revenue: Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners and truck brokerage carriers, $1.44B (+92% Y/Y); truck loads hauled via van equipment, $970.9M (+101% Y/Y or 60% compared to 2Q19); and truck loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment, $444.3M (+80% Y/Y or +31% compared to 2Q19);
  • Truckload volume increased over 12% sequentially from Q1 2021.
  • Gross profit of $220.8M vs. $113.1M a year ago.
  • Operating margin was record 55.4%.
  • "Consumer demand for durable goods, building products, and e-commerce, which were strong in the first quarter of 2021, continued to drive record quarterly van revenue, while revenue generated via unsided/platform equipment benefitted from growth in the U.S. metals and machinery sectors," says CEO Jim Gattoni.
  • Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 41% and ROI was 36%.
  • Record net income of $92.3M; GAAP EPS of $2.40 beats by $0.06.
  • On posting record results, the company declared the largest increase of 19% in its quarterly dividend to $0.25, payable Aug. 27.
  • Buyback: The company purchased 150,000 shares worth $23.8M during the quarter. It is currently authorized to purchase up to 1,671,030 additional shares.
  • Q3 2021 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.55 - $1.60B vs. consensus of $1.53B. GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.20 - $2.30 vs. consensus of $2.30.
  • Forward looking statement: "Our outlook for the 2021 third quarter is for continued solid performance on the expectation that broad-based economic strength will support a strong freight environment for the near future. In addition, we will likely continue to be in a capacity-constrained environment, which should continue to support elevated revenue per truck load in the third quarter," says Gattoni.
  • Previously (July 13): SMG Industries reports 39% growth in Q2 prelim revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.