Kaiser Aluminum slips as Q2 net loss widens
Jul. 22, 2021 1:37 PM ETKaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)AA, KALUBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is down 9.46% after reporting net loss of $22M for Q221 vs $6.6M in Q220.
- Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 missed estimates by $0.02, but GAAP EPS of $1.42 exceeded estimates by $0.40 and revenue grew 168.5% Y/Y to $741M, also exceeding estimates by $266.98M.
- Revenue was buoyed by $318M in value-added revenue from the company's recently acquired Warrick Rolling Mill.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $59M, compared with $34.4M in 2Q20.
- Kaiser Aluminum's net loss of $22M includes pre-tax charges of $36M. It was also hurt by integration costs related to Warrick, higher overhead and short-term inefficiencies.
- Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer, said that the company will continue to incur transition costs and overhead redundancies until it exits transition service agreements by end-2021.
- Harvey noted an initial investment of $150M at Kaiser Aluminum's Warrick facility for an additional roll coat line set to be operational by early 2024, with other investments to follow as per customer demand requirements.
- 1H21: Net sales totaled $1,065M vs $645M in 1H20; Net loss was $18M vs $23M profit; Net loss per diluted share were $1.13 vs EPS of $1.41.
- The company expects its re-entry into the packaging sector through Warrick to provide significant long-term growth opportunity. It expects North American aluminum packaging markets to record 3%-5% CAGR over the next several years.
- Kaiser Aluminum also expects improvements in demand across aerospace, packaging, and automotive. Aerospace is already beginning to build positive momentum as commercial air travel recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The company expects the aerospace market to recover to record 2019 levels by 2023/2024, and over 5% CAGR in automotive demand, driven by light weighting and fuel efficiency amid a shift to electric vehicles.
- Kaiser Aluminum peer Alcoa (NYSE:AA) reported its Q2 earnings in the past week, with earnings and revenues both topping analyst estimates.
- Press Release