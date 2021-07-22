Brink's slumps 5% despite strong Q2 results
Jul. 22, 2021 2:10 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)BCOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The Brink's (BCO -4.9%) Q2 total revenue was up 27% as 15% organic growth and acquisitions more than offset extended pandemic-related shutdowns, primarily in Europe and Latin America.
- On a comparable basis, in local currency, Q2 revenue has recovered to 97% of 2019 pre-Covid levels, 92% on a U.S. dollar basis.
- Preliminary targets for 2022 continue to include adj. EBITDA growth in the mid-teens to a range between $785-$825M, and FCF growth to a range between $350-$400M, or ~50% of adj. EBITDA.
- Operating margin improved 710 bps to 7%; Adj. operating margin improved 160 bps to 10.5%; Adj. EBITDA also improved by 132 bps to 15.8%.
- “We expect margin expansion to continue into 2022, when we expect to add another layer of organic growth with new digital solutions that make cash easier to manage, safer and more efficient for both retailers and financial institutions.” said Doug Pertz, President and CEO.
- Growth strategy and 2023 targets to be provided at Investor Day in early December.
- 2021 Guidance: Adj. revenues: ~$4.2B-$4.6B vs. consensus of $4.41B; Adj. operating profit of $466-$556M, margin of 11.1%-12.1%; Adj. EBITDA $660-$750M, margin of 15.7%-16.3%; Adj. EPS of $4.35-$5.55 vs. consensus of $5.01 and FCF of $185-$275M.
- Previously: The Brink's EPS beats by $0.20, misses on revenue (Jul. 22 2021)