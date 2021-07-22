Sallie Mae slides 5% as Q2 adjusted net income declines sequentially
Jul. 22, 2021 2:31 PM ETSLM Corporation (SLM)SLMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Student lender Sallie Mae's (SLM -5.1%) Q2 non-GAAP net income rose Y/Y but was considerable down sequentially compared to Q1 2021.
- Q2 non-GAAP “Core Earnings” net income increased to $144.28M, or $0.45 per share, compared to a loss of $81.75M, or loss of $0.22 per share, in Q2 2020.
- In Q1 non-GAAP net income was $648.24M, or $1.77 per share.
- The company said originations, delinquency, non-interest expense, and net charge-off performance better than its internal business plan in Q2 2021.
- Net interest income declined to $339M, compared to $349M in Q2 2020. Q2 net interest margin 4.70%, from 4.55% in the year ago period.
- Non-interest expenses decreased to $128M, compared to $142M in Q2 2020.
- 2021 Outlook: The company expects GAAP EPS to be between $3.15-$3.25.
- Non-interest expenses expected in the range of $ 525M to $535M.
- Private Education Loan originations yea rover-year growth estimate 6%-7%.
- Source: Press Release