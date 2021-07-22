Sallie Mae slides 5% as Q2 adjusted net income declines sequentially

Jul. 22, 2021 2:31 PM ETSLM Corporation (SLM)SLMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Student lender Sallie Mae's (SLM -5.1%) Q2 non-GAAP net income rose Y/Y but was considerable down sequentially compared to Q1 2021.
  • Q2 non-GAAP “Core Earnings” net income increased to $144.28M, or $0.45 per share, compared to a loss of $81.75M, or loss of $0.22 per share, in Q2 2020.
  • In Q1 non-GAAP net income was $648.24M, or $1.77 per share.
  • The company said originations, delinquency, non-interest expense, and net charge-off performance better than its internal business plan in Q2 2021.
  • Net interest income declined to $339M, compared to $349M in Q2 2020. Q2 net interest margin 4.70%, from 4.55% in the year ago period.
  • Non-interest expenses decreased to $128M, compared to $142M in Q2 2020.
  • 2021 Outlook: The company expects GAAP EPS to be between $3.15-$3.25.
  • Non-interest expenses expected in the range of $ 525M to $535M.
  • Private Education Loan originations yea rover-year growth estimate 6%-7%.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.