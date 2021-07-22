TechnipFMC tumbles to three-month low after Q2 loss

Jul. 22, 2021 2:35 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)FTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • TechnipFMC (FTI -8.3%) is today's weakest performer among major energy sector names after posting a wider than expected Q2 loss while revenues of $1.39B are little changed from the previous year and quarterly periods.
  • H1 pre-tax profits totaled $318M compared with $3.4B in losses for the same period last year, revenues of $3.3B is up slightly from $3.2B a year ago, and inbound orders of $1.6B are more than double the $599M from a year earlier.
  • Q2 Subsea revenues rose 1% Y/Y to $1.39B, while the segment's order backlog fell 2% to $6.95B; Q2 Surface Technologies revenues gained 13.5% Y/Y to $274M, while the segment's order backlog fell 6.6% to $360M.
  • TechnipFMC raises full-year guidance for Subsea revenue to $5.2B-$5.5B from its previous view of $5B-$5.4B.
  • The company's total $7.31B order backlog at the end of Q2 was 2% below $7.47B at the same period last year.
  • Analysts at CFRA downgrade shares to Hold from Buy, as despite a growing set of opportunities for 2022, a Hold rating seems "more appropriate to balance FTI's recent underperformance and some negative sentiment surrounding offshore work."
  • TechnipFMC shares have shed 21% over the past month.
