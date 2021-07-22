Applied DNA Sciences adds over a fifth to reach a three-month high

  • Despite the below-par performance over the past 12-month period, Applied DNA Sciences (APDN +26.8%) has added more than a quarter of value today with an above-average volume of shares changing hands.
  • In May, the COVID-19 test makers beat the consensus estimates for Q1 2021 revenue which rose 384% YoY, an acceleration from 65% YoY growth recorded in Q1 2021.
  • In June, Applied DNA Sciences announced data from a lab-based study for its veterinary COVID-19 vaccine candidate indicating a sustained impact of neutralizing antibody titers against the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K.
  • However, there was a decrease in neutralizing antibodies against P1 (Brazil), and B.1.526 (New York) variants.
  • The effect is “unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate against these variants in domestic felines and other veterinary applications, such as farmed mink,” Applied DNA Sciences said at the time.
  • Meanwhile, the animal healthcare company, Zoetis has already launched its experimental COVID-19 vaccine across 70 zoos in the U.S.
  • In terms of forward sales, Zoetis trades at ~13.0x, while Applied DNA Sciences trades at 2.2x, according to Seeking Alpha valuation metrics.
