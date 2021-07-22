Disney set for $570M in tax breaks for Florida regional campus
Jul. 22, 2021
- Walt Disney (DIS -0.7%) could see tax breaks to the tune of $570M for building a new regional campus in Florida that would bring at least 2,000 workers from Southern California.
- Those breaks - among the biggest for a single corporation in Florida history - would come over a 20-year span, according to documents seen by the Orlando Sentinel from the Dept. of Economic Opportunity.
- Disney may spend up to $864M on the project, which would bring employees to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
- It's not the only theme-park operator who's set to draw state money. Universal Orlando (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is in line for nearly $350M in breaks to build a new HQ for its division working on theme parks, rides and hotels.
- Disney is seeking the breaks under Florida's Capital Investment Tax Credit program, for which it was approved in February 2020.