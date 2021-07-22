Gentex Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2021 3:23 PM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $461.02M (+100.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 37.5%.
- Over the last 1 year, GNTX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.