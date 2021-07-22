Armour Residential REIT stock climbs as liquidity rises, debt-to-equity declines in Q2
Jul. 22, 2021 4:39 PM ETARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) shares drive up 4.5% in after-hours trading as its liquidity rises 21% during Q2 and its debt-to-equity continues to improve.
- Q2 core income of $0.21 per share slips from $0.23 in Q1, while total comprehensive loss of $61.3M vs. income of $29.1M in Q1.
- The Q2 comprehensive loss includes a $131.8M unrealized loss from interest rate swaps and a realized loss of $7.9M.
- ARR's external manager will continue to waive its $0.7M per month management fee until further notice to offset expenses.
- Book value per common share of $11.28 at June 20, 2021 vs. $12.40 at March 31; estimates book value per common share at July 21 to be $10.77.
- Liquidity, including cash and unencumbered agency and U.S. government securities, was $832M at June 30 vs. $687M at March 31; at July 21, its liquidity stood at $715M.
- Debt-to-equity ratio of 3.6-to-1 vs. 4.2-to-1 at March 31; the ratio was ~3.5-to-1 at July 21.
- Conference call on July 23 at 8:30 AM ET.
