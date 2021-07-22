Kinder Morgan kicked by lower expectations for some gas contract renewals

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI -1.9%) slides after reporting a larger than forecast Q2 GAAP loss, hurt by expectations of lower volumes and rates on contract renewals on its South Texas natural gas processing and gathering assets.
  • The company said Q2 natural gas transport volumes for the quarter increased 4% Y/Y but fell 2% Q/Q, and natural gas gathering volumes fell 12% Y/Y across many of its systems, most notably on its KinderHawk and Eagle Ford assets.
  • In last night's earnings conference call, CEO Steve Kean referenced certain pipelines that Kinder Morgan built a decade ago that were contracted in a high-basis price environment, and those contracts are now coming up for renewal.
  • "They are rolling off into a more challenged basis environment," Kean said, adding that the effect on earnings is "masking" strong underlying performance in Kinder Morgan's pipelines segment.
  • The company also sees opportunities to build new natural gas pipelines in the Permian and Haynesville shale basins in a few years to meet growing demand for the fuel for export and industrial uses.
  • Kinder Morgan so far has held off on building the proposed Permian Pass pipeline because customers have been reluctant to sign long-term deals needed to finance the project, but Kean hinted that could change.
  • "We had pretty active conversations in that arena before," the CEO said on the call. "I wouldn't characterize [talks] as super active right now, but we think they could as we get closer to tightening up the Permian."
  • Kinder Morgan cut its full-year profit guidance to $1.7B from an April forecast for $2.7B-$2.9B.
