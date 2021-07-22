Tesla ramps up hiring efforts on expectation for higher demand
Jul. 22, 2021 3:37 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor231 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is going on a hiring blitz to fill sales jobs, according to Electrek.
- The automaker is said to be focusing on part-time positions to cut costs. Last year, Tesla took a similar approach with hiring and gave the new part-time hires a path to become full-time sales and delivery employees at the company.
- The increase in hiring at Tesla coincides with demand and production ramping up for the automaker in the back half of the year.
- Expectations are high after Tesla delivered 1,890 Model S/X vehicles and 199,360 Model 3/Y vehicles in Q2 for a total tally of 201,250. Analysts are forecasting between 850K and 950K deliveries for the full year despite supply chain pressures in the auto industry