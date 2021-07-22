Tesla ramps up hiring efforts on expectation for higher demand

Jul. 22, 2021
Tesla ramps up hiring efforts on expectation for higher demand

Tesla motors showroom with cars and illuminated logo branding at dusk London UK
AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is going on a hiring blitz to fill sales jobs, according to Electrek.
  • The automaker is said to be focusing on part-time positions to cut costs. Last year, Tesla took a similar approach with hiring and gave the new part-time hires a path to become full-time sales and delivery employees at the company.
  • The increase in hiring at Tesla coincides with demand and production ramping up for the automaker in the back half of the year.
  • Expectations are high after Tesla delivered 1,890 Model S/X vehicles and 199,360 Model 3/Y vehicles in Q2 for a total tally of 201,250. Analysts are forecasting between 850K and 950K deliveries for the full year despite supply chain pressures in the auto industry
