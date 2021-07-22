Sonic Automotive opens EchoPark Automotive delivery center in Salt Lake City

Jul. 22, 2021 4:17 PM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • U.S. automotive retailer Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) has opened an EchoPark Automotive delivery center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • The EchoPark Salt Lake City Delivery Center is located at 3638 South State Street, South Salt Lake City. Guests can visit in person or online at EchoPark.com to explore a selection of over 10,000 one- to four-year-old pre-owned vehicles under original factory warranty.
  • Launched in 2014, EchoPark Automotive is a growing operating segment within Sonic Automotive that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales. The automotive retailer expanding its EchoPark footprint into new markets and expects 90% population coverage by 2025, with an interim goal of generating $14B in EchoPark revenues by 2025.
