Ocular rallies on strong Q2 prelim revenue growth of 600%
Jul. 22, 2021 4:18 PM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) trades 6.4% higher after hours on reporting prelim Q2 net product revenue and in-market unit sales for June 2021.
- Q2 total net product revenue stood at ~$11.7M, indicates a greater than 600% Y/Y increase and ~60% sequential increase.
- Net product revenue of DEXTENZA 0.4mg is seen at $11.1M and net product revenue of ReSure Sealant is estimated to be $0.6M.
- DEXTENZA Q2 in-market unit sales are projected to set a record of 24,990 billable inserts (approx. +50% Q/Q); June 2021 in-market unit sales are projected to set a monthly record of 9,779 billable inserts as cataract volumes continued to increase through Q2.
- As earlier reported, April and May in-market unit sales were 8,025 and 7,186 billable inserts, respectively.
- "We are pleased by DEXTENZA’s performance in the quarter and believe that continued physician interest and more normalized cataract procedure volumes bode well for strong growth through the remainder of the year," President and CEO Antony Mattessich commented.
- Earnings are scheduled to report earnings on Aug.9.