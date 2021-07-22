NGM completes enrollment in mid-stage NGM621 eye disorder trial
Jul. 22, 2021 4:24 PM ETNGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM)By: SA News Team
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) has completed enrollment in the mid-stage trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravitreal (IVT) injections of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
- Geographic atrophy is characterized by progressive retinal cell loss that results in irreversible loss of vision, and the disease affects about 1M patients in the U.S. and 5M patients globally.
- The primary efficacy endpoint of the study, which enrolled 320 patients, is the rate of change in geographic atrophy lesion area, as measured by fundus autofluorescence (FAF) imaging, over 52 weeks of treatment.
- The company said that it expects to report topline data from the study in the second half of next year.