TPI Composites reports Q2 prelims, updates FY21 guidance, inks long-term supply agreement with Nordex
Jul. 22, 2021 4:49 PM ETNordex SE (NRDXF), TPICBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) announced that it has commenced production under a new long-term supply agreement with Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF) in Mexico and has extended its supply agreement with Proterra through 2024.
- "The wind blades are being produced on four production lines at Nordex’s existing manufacturing facility for an initial term of three years. TPI also produces wind blades for Nordex in Turkey and India," president & CEO Bill Siwek commented.
- Supply agreements with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will expire at the end of 2021 and the company is currently planning to end manufacturing wind blades for SGRE on four production lines in Juarez, Mexico; expiration will be accretive to 2022 margins.
- The company also executed a two-year extension through 2024 of its supply agreement with Proterra to produce composite bus bodies for Proterra's electric buses.
- For Q2, the company estimates net sales to be $458.8M, net loss at $42.6M and adj. EBITDA at $17.4M.
- Earnings are scheduled to release on Aug.5, after market close; analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $430.26M (+15.1% Y/Y) while EPS at -$0.05.
- Also, the company is updating FY21 guidance (listed below) mainly due to increased raw material costs relating to resin and carbon fiber as well as logistics.
- The company expects these increased costs will adversely affect adj. EBITDA in 2021 by ~$20M.
- Also, the company sees decreased demand for our wind blades from our customers during the remainder of 2021, in particular the Q4; thereby leading to expected adverse impact to adj. EBITDA in 2021 of ~$28M.
- Shares trading 7% down afterhours