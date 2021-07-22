Bank OZK Q2 earnings top consensus as net interest income rises 11% Y/Y
Jul. 22, 2021
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock rises 1.0% in after-hours trading after posting record net income and net interest income in Q2.
- Its core spread, or the difference between its yield on nonpurchased loans and its cost of interest bearing deposits, increased 24 basis points from Q1 and 90 bps from Q2 2020.
- Q2 EPS of $1.16 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $0.92 and jumped from $0.39 a year ago.
- Net interest income of $240.7M increased 11.2% from Q2 2020.
- Pretax preprovision net revenue of $164.8M rose 20% Y/Y from $137.2M.
- Provision for credit loss was a benefit of $30.9M vs. a cost of $72M in Q2 2020.
- Total loans of $18.27B at June 30, fell 5.4% Y/Y.
- Deposits of $20.7B at June 30, nudged down 0.1% from a year ago.
- the bank's board authorizes the repurchase of up to $300M of its outstanding common stock.
