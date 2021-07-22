SVB Financial Q2 earnings gain on improving economy, investment expansion
Jul. 22, 2021 5:52 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) Q2 earnings smashed the analyst consensus as "thriving markets for our clients" and an improving economy fueled the bank's performance.
- Earnings per share in the quarter ended June 30 of $9.09; down from $10.03 in Q1, and up from $4.42 in Q2 2020, beats the average analyst estimate of $6.52.
- Q2 net interest income of $728M increases from $660M in Q1 and $513M in Q2 of last year.
- Q2 net interest margin of 2.06% in Q2 falls from 2.29% in Q1 and 2.80% in Q2 2020; driven by lower yields on fixed income assets and balance sheet growth.
- In his quarterly letter to shareholders, Becker says "we estimate each Fed Funds increase of 25 basis points will generate approximately $300M in additional interest and fee income on today's balance sheet."
- The allowance for credit losses for loans in Q2 increases to $396M, or 0.78% of total loans, compared with $392M, or 0.74%, in Q1, and $590M, or 1.46%, in Q2 2020; due to $15M increase in performing reserves for loan growth, partially offset by a $7M decrease in the performing loan portfolio for improved economic factors, and a $4M decrease in reserves.
- Q2 total loans increases to $50.8B from $47.7B in Q1, and $36.73B in Q2 2020.
- SVB Financial also raises its full-year growth outlook as economic conditions improve and strong tailwinds continue to support the "innovation economy", according to SVB's earnings slide deck.
- Excluding its Boston Private acquisition, SVB average deposits growth in high 80s% vs. its April outlook of high 60s%; average loans growth rate remains unchanged at mid-30s%; sees core fee income percentage growth in low double-digits vs. prior view of mid-single-digits.
- Sees 2021 net loan charge-offs of 0.20-0.40%, unchanged from prior view; and net interest margin of 2.00-2.10% vs. 2.10-2.20%.
- As a result of the Boston Private acquisition, SVB anticipates it will further enhance mortgage origination growth.
- Conference call at 6:00 PM ET.
