First Western Financial rises 4% on merger with Teton Financial Services

  • Teton Financial Services, parent company of Rocky Mountain Bank to merge into First Western (NASDAQ:MYFW).
  • Teton Financial Services has three branches in the state of Wyoming, assets of $420.7M, total deposits of $374.6M, and total loans of $267.9M as of June 30, 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the combined institutions would have approximately $2.4B in assets and $7.2B in AUM.
  • The transaction is expected to be 5.2% accretive to 2022 earnings per share and 0.4% dilutive to tangible book value, with a short tangible book value earnback period of 0.4 years.
  • Shares +4.1% during after market hours
