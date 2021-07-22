CDC advisors weigh COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised individuals
Jul. 22, 2021
- A group of CDC advisors met today to discuss whether those with weakened immune systems should get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, though no formal vote was taken.
- People in this group are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 as well as spread the virus to others if they are infected, according to the CDC.
- Although immunocompromised people represent just 2.7% of the U.S. adult population, they account for 44% of hospitalized COVID-19 breakthrough cases, according to a CDC presentation. These are patients who became sick despite being fully vaccinated.
- Four small studies included in that presentation to the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ("ACIP") found that between 16% and 80% of immunocompromised individuals lack detectable antibodies against COVID-19 after two shots.
- However, 33% to 50% of those without an antibody response developed one after receiving a third shot.
- ACIP cannot formally recommend booster shots until the FDA either grants full approval to COVID-19 vaccines or amends existing Emergency Use Authorizations.
- The meeting comes as the people including President Biden Chief Medical Advisory Anthony Fauci say that booster shots are not needed for the general population.
- Pfizer has also been pushing for booster shots, but was rebuffed by the FDA and CDC.
Vaccine makers in trading today: Moderna (MRNA +0.7%), Pfizer (PFE +1.1%), BioNTech (BNTX +8.2%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.3%), and Novavax (NVAX -0.2%).