CDC advisors weigh COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised individuals

  • A group of CDC advisors met today to discuss whether those with weakened immune systems should get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, though no formal vote was taken.
  • People in this group are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 as well as spread the virus to others if they are infected, according to the CDC.
  • Although immunocompromised people represent just 2.7% of the U.S. adult population, they account for 44% of hospitalized COVID-19 breakthrough cases, according to a CDC presentation. These are patients who became sick despite being fully vaccinated.
  • Four small studies included in that presentation to the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ("ACIP") found that between 16% and 80% of immunocompromised individuals lack detectable antibodies against COVID-19 after two shots.
  • However, 33% to 50% of those without an antibody response developed one after receiving a third shot.
  • ACIP cannot formally recommend booster shots until the FDA either grants full approval to COVID-19 vaccines or amends existing Emergency Use Authorizations.
  • The meeting comes as the people including President Biden Chief Medical Advisory Anthony Fauci say that booster shots are not needed for the general population.
  • Pfizer has also been pushing for booster shots, but was rebuffed by the FDA and CDC.
