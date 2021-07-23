AzurRx Bio secures $5M capital raise
Jul. 23, 2021 12:08 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)FWBIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AzurRx BioPharma's (NASDAQ:AZRX) underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previous public offering to ~9.1M common shares to be priced at $0.55/share.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$5M.
- Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional ~1.4M shares.
- Net proceeds will be used for milestone payments due under license agreements and for other general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is July 27.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager.
- Shares down 16% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $0.71.
