AzurRx Bio secures $5M capital raise

  • AzurRx BioPharma's (NASDAQ:AZRX) underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previous public offering to ~9.1M common shares to be priced at $0.55/share.
  • Expected gross proceeds are ~$5M.
  • Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional ~1.4M shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for milestone payments due under license agreements and for other general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is July 27.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager.
  • Shares down 16% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $0.71.
  • Previously (July 22): AzurRx BioPharma slumps 16% after hours on $3M bought deal offering
