Xponential Fitness prices downsized 10M-share IPO below range at $12
Jul. 23, 2021 12:36 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)XPOFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Xponential Fitness (XPOF) has priced its IPO of 10M Class A shares at $12.00/share.
- The company initially filed to offer ~13.3M shares at a price range of $14-$16.
- Trading kicks off July 23.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares.
- Closing date is July 27.
- BofA Securities, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering.
- California-based Xponential Fitness is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The Company's diversified portfolio of brands spans a variety of fitness and wellness verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga, and offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences. Below is an overview of company's financial performance.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into the IPO and stated, "XPOF has suffered to negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is exposed to ongoing consumer hesitancy at returning to packed studio environments. I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines."Source: SEC Form S-1/A