Asia-Pacific shares mixed; Hong Kong down 1%
Jul. 23, 2021 1:06 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan closed.
- China -0.65%.
- Hong Kong -0.99%. Hong Kong listed shares of Chinese tech firms fell following news of potential penalties for ride-hailing giant Didi.
- Australia +0.01%. Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for July: Manufacturing PMI 56.8, prior 58.6.
- Services PMI down to 44.2 from prior reading of 56.8.
- Composite PMI 45.2, prior 56.7.
- Commentary from Markit: "While demand and output had evidently been badly affected in July, they are expected to improve once the restrictions are once again lifted. That said, the current COVID-19 disruption's effect on the supply chain remained evident. Manufacturing input costs continued to rise even as overall price pressures eased, which is an area to watch. "
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones edged 25.35 points higher or 0.1% to 34,823.35; S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 4,367.48 and Nasdaq rose 0.36% to 14,684.60.
- Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude futures down 0.42% to $73.48/barrel. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.45% to $71.59/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.16%; S&P 500 +0.26%; Nasdaq +0.30%.