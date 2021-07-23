Asia-Pacific shares mixed; Hong Kong down 1%

Jul. 23, 2021 1:06 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Red graph on smartphone with blurry computer monitor showing stock price slump.
Koonsiri Boonnak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan closed.
  • China -0.65%.
  • Hong Kong -0.99%. Hong Kong listed shares of Chinese tech firms fell following news of potential penalties for ride-hailing giant Didi.
  • Australia +0.01%. Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for July: Manufacturing PMI 56.8, prior 58.6.
  • Services PMI down to 44.2 from prior reading of 56.8.
  • Composite PMI 45.2, prior 56.7.
  • Commentary from Markit: "While demand and output had evidently been badly affected in July, they are expected to improve once the restrictions are once again lifted. That said, the current COVID-19 disruption's effect on the supply chain remained evident. Manufacturing input costs continued to rise even as overall price pressures eased, which is an area to watch. "
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones edged 25.35 points higher or 0.1% to 34,823.35; S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 4,367.48 and Nasdaq rose 0.36% to 14,684.60.
  • Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude futures down 0.42% to $73.48/barrel. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.45% to $71.59/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.16%; S&P 500 +0.26%; Nasdaq +0.30%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.