Atlantic Capital inks merger deal with SouthState valued at ~$542 million

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) will merge with SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) in an all-stock transaction with an aggregate value of ~$542 million, or $26.43 per share of Atlantic Capital common stock.
  • The offer price per share represents a premium of ~11% over ACBI's closing share price on July 22, 2021.
  • As per the terms, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock.
  • Based on SouthState's stock price of $73.42 as of July 22, 2021, this equates to a per-share value of $26.43 (about $542 million).
  • Additionally, two Atlantic Capital directors will join both the Company board and the SouthState Bank board.
  • The transaction is expected to result in 3% EPS accretion on a fully phased in basis and minimal tangible book value dilution, which is expected to be earned back in two years.
  • The deal has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital and SouthState.
  • The completion of the merger is subject to necessary approvals.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1'22.
