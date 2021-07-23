Atlantic Capital inks merger deal with SouthState valued at ~$542 million
Jul. 23, 2021 6:17 AM ETAtlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), SSBACBI, SSBBy: SA News Team
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) will merge with SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) in an all-stock transaction with an aggregate value of ~$542 million, or $26.43 per share of Atlantic Capital common stock.
- The offer price per share represents a premium of ~11% over ACBI's closing share price on July 22, 2021.
- As per the terms, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock.
- Based on SouthState's stock price of $73.42 as of July 22, 2021, this equates to a per-share value of $26.43 (about $542 million).
- Additionally, two Atlantic Capital directors will join both the Company board and the SouthState Bank board.
- The transaction is expected to result in 3% EPS accretion on a fully phased in basis and minimal tangible book value dilution, which is expected to be earned back in two years.
- The deal has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital and SouthState.
- The completion of the merger is subject to necessary approvals.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q1'22.