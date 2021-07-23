GreenPower Motors files to sell up to $200M worth of securities
Jul. 23, 2021 6:55 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) files a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with regulators in the U.S. and Canada to undertake offerings of up to $200M over a 25-month period
- The filing will allow GreenPower Motor Company to undertake offerings of common shares, preferred shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, share purchase contracts or any combination of the above up to the $200M combined level over the 25 months.
- The company's registration statement will not be effective until approved by regulators.
- GreenPower Motor Company has a market cap of about $382M.
- GreenPower describes itself as a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of battery-electric zero emissions vehicles covering the local cargo and delivery market, transit, shuttle, and school sectors. The company is currently leveraging strong demand for its flagship model, the EV Star Platform
- Shares of GreenPower Motor trade below their 100-day and 200-day moving averages.